Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes $2.14 Million Position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned 0.36% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EWD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.28. 2,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,939. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Profile

Ishares

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.