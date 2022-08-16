Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 648,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,608,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,989,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 122,126 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,919,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,971,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $50.14 on Tuesday. 3,302,955 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20.

