Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New $6.72 Million Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CVS Health by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,717,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $578,679,000 after acquiring an additional 701,900 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in CVS Health by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,761,000 after acquiring an additional 698,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.94. 41,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,213,765. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.87. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

