Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New $5.36 Million Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 35,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,976 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,575. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,585. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

