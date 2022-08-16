Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New $4.76 Million Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 544.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 190,503 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $179.93. 69,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $248.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $179.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.71 and a 200 day moving average of $170.03.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

