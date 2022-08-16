Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New $11.18 Million Investment in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 227,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,000. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises 0.9% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 0.44% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,780,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 727,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VNLA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.75. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,781. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

