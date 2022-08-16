Hightower 6M Holding LLC Invests $9.36 Million in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 278,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,000. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises about 0.7% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

EWU stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 36,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,109. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.