Hightower 6M Holding LLC Buys Shares of 15,368 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,368 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.71. 25,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,909. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.90 and a 200 day moving average of $168.16. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

