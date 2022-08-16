Hightower 6M Holding LLC Buys New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,382 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 17,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,941 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,346,265 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,185,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.03.

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.02. 391,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,011,944. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.10. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $467.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

