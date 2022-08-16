Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $11.95 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00037035 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io.

Hiblocks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

