Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HCCI. Barrington Research upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

HCCI opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,505 shares in the company, valued at $22,153,635. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 118,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $4,173,342.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,561,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Recatto bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,153,635. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 123,149 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 271,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 447.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after buying an additional 519,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

