Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Director Sells $1,382,550.40 in Stock

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 39,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,382,550.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,552 shares in the company, valued at $24,694,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Up 1.0 %

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 264,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $859.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 56,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 16.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.2% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

