Hedget (HGET) Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Hedget (HGET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Hedget has a market cap of $1.20 million and $124,933.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002889 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hedget has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget.

Buying and Selling Hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

