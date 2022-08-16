Hedges Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Hedges Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ubiquiti by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of UI stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,104. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.06. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.15 and a 52 week high of $344.77. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.40.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

