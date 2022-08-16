Hedges Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hedges Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 498,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,936,384. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $293.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.