Hedges Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 72.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. 262,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,172,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.2094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.