Hedges Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MSOS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. 5,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,999. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14.

