Hedges Asset Management LLC Has $614,000 Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,878,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,167. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $129.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.19). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile



CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

