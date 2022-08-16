Hedges Asset Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts makes up about 1.4% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 344.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $349,565,000 after buying an additional 146,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after buying an additional 87,304 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $7,102,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 136,159 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 65,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

WYNN traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.57. 21,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.64. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $107.44.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

