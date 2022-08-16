Head-To-Head Survey: Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) versus DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bread Financial and DoorDash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bread Financial 11.74% 22.88% 2.34% DoorDash -12.16% -12.82% -9.17%

Risk and Volatility

Bread Financial has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoorDash has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

99.4% of Bread Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of DoorDash shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of DoorDash shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bread Financial and DoorDash’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bread Financial $3.27 billion 0.68 $801.00 million $9.26 4.81 DoorDash $4.89 billion 5.59 -$468.00 million ($1.95) -39.88

Bread Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DoorDash. DoorDash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bread Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bread Financial and DoorDash, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bread Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 DoorDash 0 10 12 1 2.61

Bread Financial currently has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.33%. DoorDash has a consensus price target of $131.70, indicating a potential upside of 69.37%. Given DoorDash’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DoorDash is more favorable than Bread Financial.

Summary

Bread Financial beats DoorDash on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs and Bread BNPL (installment loans, split-pay) products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products, including installment and split-pay solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

