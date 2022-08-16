Head to Head Contrast: Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Backblaze shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of My Size shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.4% of Backblaze shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of My Size shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Backblaze and My Size’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Backblaze $67.48 million 3.42 -$21.70 million -1.48 -5.06 My Size $130,000.00 50.15 -$10.52 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

My Size has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Backblaze.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Backblaze and My Size, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Backblaze 0 0 6 0 3.00 My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00

Backblaze presently has a consensus target price of 20.38, indicating a potential upside of 172.03%. My Size has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 678.51%. Given My Size’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe My Size is more favorable than Backblaze.

Profitability

This table compares Backblaze and My Size’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Backblaze -52.11% -70.20% -30.41% My Size -2,214.76% -159.66% -124.44%

Summary

Backblaze beats My Size on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as backups, multi-cloud, application development, and ransomware protection. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About My Size

My Size, Inc. develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

