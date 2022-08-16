Head to Head Analysis: Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) and Its Peers

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) is one of 721 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Runway Growth Finance to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million $45.62 million 15.87 Runway Growth Finance Competitors $1.45 billion -$149.35 million 30.05

Runway Growth Finance’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Runway Growth Finance. Runway Growth Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 0 8 0 3.00 Runway Growth Finance Competitors 109 588 920 18 2.52

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Runway Growth Finance and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.05%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 54.56%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Runway Growth Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 39.17% 8.50% 6.55% Runway Growth Finance Competitors 18.88% -50.47% 2.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Runway Growth Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Runway Growth Finance pays out 155.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.9% and pay out 91.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage, growth stage venture companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, electronic equipment & instruments. systems software, healthcare equipment hardware, storage & peripherals and specialized consumer service, internet retail, healthcare technology, human resource employment services, education, biotechnology, application software healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products industries. It invests in senior secured growth loans investment between $10 million and $75 million.

