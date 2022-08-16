Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HE. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.85. 4,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $45.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.70.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawaiian Electric Industries

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $222,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 45.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

