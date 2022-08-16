Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Evercore ISI

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of HE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.67. The stock had a trading volume of 275,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.70. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $45.53.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $929,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

