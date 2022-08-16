Hathor 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $718,120.00 (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Hathor has a market capitalization of $38.44 million and approximately $718,120.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00037035 BTC.

Hathor’s total supply is 911,046,784 coins and its circulating supply is 235,101,784 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

