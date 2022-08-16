HashBX (HBX) Trading Down 4.8% This Week

HashBX (HBX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HashBX has a market cap of $415,115.73 and approximately $4,124.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HashBX has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HashBX

HashBX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

