Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Sold by Aisling Capital Management LP

Aisling Capital Management LP cut its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 342,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Harmony Biosciences comprises about 9.0% of Aisling Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aisling Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.58% of Harmony Biosciences worth $16,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.55. 1,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,157. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 0.33. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $57.13.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $681,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,514,765.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,389,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $681,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 648,754 shares of company stock worth $34,774,237. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRMY. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

