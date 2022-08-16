Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HBI. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.73.

NYSE:HBI opened at $10.49 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 42,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 437,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 280,091 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

