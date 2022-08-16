Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.8 %

HBI traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,989,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 353,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

