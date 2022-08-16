Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.8 %

HBI traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,989,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 353,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

