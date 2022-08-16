Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWCPZ traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,519. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.34.

Get Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 alerts:

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.