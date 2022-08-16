Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.71

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.71 and last traded at $88.57, with a volume of 87240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.75.
Gulfport Energy Trading Down 1.3 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 5.51.
Gulfport Energy Company Profile
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.
