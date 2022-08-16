Gulden (NLG) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Gulden (NLG) traded down 26.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $47.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00022518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00251816 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000706 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000979 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com.

Buying and Selling Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.