Guggenheim Raises VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target to $14.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Guggenheim to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VZIO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of VIZIO to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.85. 762,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,286. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25, a PEG ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.70. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $94,830.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $94,830.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 5,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $44,036.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,886,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,615.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,054,980 shares of company stock valued at $9,626,971. Insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in VIZIO by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in VIZIO by 2,197.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 114,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 109,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

