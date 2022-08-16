Guggenheim Raises VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target to $14.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Guggenheim to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VZIO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of VIZIO to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.
VIZIO Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE VZIO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.85. 762,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,286. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25, a PEG ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.70. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $22.17.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $94,830.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 5,193 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $44,036.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,886,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,615.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,054,980 shares of company stock valued at $9,626,971. Insiders own 45.43% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in VIZIO by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in VIZIO by 2,197.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 114,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 109,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
