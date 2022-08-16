Guggenheim Boosts LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target to $70.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Guggenheim to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.28. The stock had a trading volume of 922,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.89. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,071,617 shares of company stock worth $255,658,904 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $328,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 28.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,313 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,881 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

