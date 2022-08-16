Guggenheim Boosts Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $45.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Guggenheim to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
Evolent Health Stock Performance
Shares of EVH stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.11. 1,851,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,484. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.59 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolent Health (EVH)
