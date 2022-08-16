Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) SVP Sells $240,210.00 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Guardant Health Stock Up 1.6 %
GH traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 629,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,619. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.81. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $133.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The company had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 481.4% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 232,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,261,000 after purchasing an additional 192,563 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,530,000 after purchasing an additional 361,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 133,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 91,783 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
