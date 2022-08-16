Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Up 11.4% in July

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,200 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 560,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 107.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Guangzhou Automobile Group alerts:

Guangzhou Automobile Group Price Performance

Shares of GNZUF stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

About Guangzhou Automobile Group

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.