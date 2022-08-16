GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in GSK by 50.4% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,634 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 481.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,492 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GSK by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GSK by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,212,000 after purchasing an additional 750,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 55.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSK. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.45) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.02) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

