Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $159.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $151.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.82. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $106.15 and a 52-week high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

