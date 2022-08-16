Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,045,300 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 1,260,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 950.3 days.
Gruma Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GPAGF remained flat at $12.75 on Monday. Gruma has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.
Gruma Company Profile
