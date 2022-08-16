Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.30.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 39,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,207. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.23, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.27. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $9,507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,182,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,018,539.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $600,498.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,029.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $9,507,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,182,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,018,539.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 610,494 shares of company stock valued at $23,997,270. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 134,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.