Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 33,417 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,417 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

IXC opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

