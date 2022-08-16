Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,956 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,783,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Regions Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 191,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RF. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

