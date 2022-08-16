Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Increases Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 60.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.00.

Shares of CHDN opened at $216.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

