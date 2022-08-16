Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Increases Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE AGR opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $55.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

