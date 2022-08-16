Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Catalent makes up approximately 2.2% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Catalent by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,462 shares of company stock valued at $476,951 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $110.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $142.64.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

