Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Grows Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Generac by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Generac by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,585 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $272.17 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.83.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.86.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

