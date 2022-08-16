Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 2,757 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,502,465,000 after purchasing an additional 616,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,167 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,781,000 after acquiring an additional 450,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Newmont by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,603,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,666,000 after acquiring an additional 187,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont by 126,528.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

