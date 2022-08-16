Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 1,932 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Norges Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $223,744,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $86,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,206,000 after buying an additional 787,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,116,000 after buying an additional 777,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,759,000 after buying an additional 649,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

