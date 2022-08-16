Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 31.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 381.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 110.0% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 108,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 56,656 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.47. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JHG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.